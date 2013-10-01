Eye-Catching Stocks - NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Global Links Corporation(OTCMKTS:GLCO), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Global Links Corporation(OTCMKTS:GLCO), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT)



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) is trading with an drop of -5.38%, along with the trading price of $0.0880 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.09.



NOK recently gained a volume of 1.21 million shares, while its average volume is 4.48 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.10 - $0.14, while today, up until 12:15PM, its minimum price was $0.09. NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets.



Has NTEK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Global Links Corporation(OTCMKTS:GLCO) stock hit its highest price at $0.09, after starting its trade at $0.09. Company reported a decrease of -4.15% at the price of $0.0900 recently and its current day range is from $0.08 to $0.09.



Nokia’s total market capitalization remained $ 293,652.00, along with the total outstanding shares of 3.26 million. Global Links Corp. engages in acquiring, renovating, and managing real estate projects primarily in Las Vegas and Arizona. It also involves in the provision of real estate information services and international housing projects. As of December 31, 2005, the company owned 996 lots in Mojave County, Arizona. Global Links Corp. was founded in 1952 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Has GLCO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) recently soared 10.53% after opening at $0.09. Its current trading price is $0.105. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 1.79 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 3.18 million shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.11 while its minimum price was $0.09. Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as in process quality assurance for manufacturing.



For How Long SGLB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



mLight Tech, Inc.(OTCMKTS:MLGT) opened day trade at $0.10 and showed a uptrend and reached the price of $0.0880 recently with the gain of +4.76%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 876,294.00 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 517,338.00 shares.



ALU’s overall market capitalization is $117.14 million. mLight Tech, Inc., a development stage company, intends to provide software solutions to simplify the management of networked personal computers. It plans to develop products to automate network inventory and reporting, diagramming and documentation, problem identification and resolution, and the assessment of IT compliance. mLight Tech, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.



Will MLGT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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