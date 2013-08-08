Eye-Catching Stocks - Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), Potash Corp. /Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), Potash Corp. /Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT), General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)



Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) gained volume of 1.00 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 569,440 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.28 - $9.87 and the day range was $6.60 - $7.00.The stock opened the session at $6.95, and closed the session at $6.63. The stock showed a negative performance of -5.56% in previous trading session. Nautilus, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer fitness products company primarily in the United States and Canada. It designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use.



Has NLS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Potash Corp. /Saskatchewan (USA) (NYSE:POT) traded 29.16 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 15.21 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $28.55 - $44.82. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.58%, while its closing price stayed at $29.58. The market capitalization of the stock remained +0.58 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -29.72%. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells fertilizers and related industrial and feed products primarily in the United States and Canada.



For How Long POT will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) volume of the stock was 22.97 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 34.60 shares. The stock boosted +0.12% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $24.34. The stock traded 27.97 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 34.60 million shares. General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and financial services company worldwide. The company?s Power and Water segment offers gas, steam and aeroderivative turbines, generators, combined cycle systems, controls, and related services.



Will GE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded with volume of 21.40 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 44.68 million shares. The stock decreased -0.27% and finished the trading at $29.26. The market capitalization of the stock remained 21.40 million. The beta of the stock remained 0.71. Pfizer Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells medicines for people and animals worldwide. Its Primary Care segment offers human prescription pharmaceutical products primarily prescribed by primary-care physicians for Alzheimer?s disease, cardiovascular, erectile dysfunction, genitourinary, major depressive disorder, pain, respiratory, and smoking cessation therapeutic and disease areas.



Why Should Investors Buy PFE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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