Eye-Catching Stocks: New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE), E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR) (NYSE:DANG), Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ), Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE), E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR) (NYSE:DANG), Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM).



New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) opened its last trade at the price of $6.06. Its closing price was $6.23 after gaining 1.96% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 3.03 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.77 million shares. New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in residential mortgage related assets.



Will NRZ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Penn West Petroleum Ltd (USA) (NYSE:PWE) percentage change plunged -0.12% to close at $8.37 with the total traded volume of 3.00 million shares while its average volume of 2.38 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.02 - $13.16, while its day lowest price was $8.02. The share price hit the day highest price of $8.44. Penn West Petroleum Ltd., an exploration and production company engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, exploiting, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in western Canada.



Will PWE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



E Commerce China Dangdang Inc (ADR) (NYSE:DANG) traded on volume of 3.00 million shares in the last session against average volume of 3.05 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.90 and closed at $9.01 by scoring 2.97%. In the last three months the stock was up 2.97% while its 52 week range of the stock was $3.68 - $12.19. E-Commerce China Dangdang Inc. operates as a business-to-consumer e-commerce company in the People’s Republic of China.



Will DANG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Pepco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POM) started its last trading session with the price of $18.82 and closed at $19.08 by scoring 0.74%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.97 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.89 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.39. Day range for the stock was $18.75 and $19.09. Pepco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity.



Will POM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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