Eye-Catching Stocks: Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NCMGY), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS: PCXCQ), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVY), Victory Electronic Cigarettes Corp (OTCMKTS: ECIG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NCMGY), Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ZURVY), Victory Electronic Cigarettes Corp (OTCMKTS: ECIG).



Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) opened its last trade at the price of $12.25. Its closing price was $12.13 after losing -0.57% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 127.330 shares, while its average trading volume remained 47.640 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.08.



Newcrest Mining Limited is engaged in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrate, and silver. It primarily holds 50% interest in the Wafi-Golpu project in Papua New Guinea



Will NCMGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) percentage change surged 12.37% to close at $0.119 with the total traded volume of 621.103 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 2.71 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.06 - $0.60, while its day lowest price was $0.10. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.12.



Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States.



Will PCXCQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVY) traded on volume of 103.491 shares in the last session against average volume of 101.546 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $25.97 and closed at $25.92 by scoring -0.92%.In the last three months the stock was down -0.96% while its 52 week range of the stock was $23.24 - $29.00.



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide.



Will ZURVY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Victory Electronic Cigarettes Corp (OTCMKTS: ECIG) started its last trading session with the price of $46.00 and closed at $22.50 by scoring -54.08%. The stock traded with total volume of 20.219 shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.007 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 13.87. Day range for the stock was $19.99 -$60.00.



Victory Electronic Cigarettes Corporation manufactures and sells electronic smoking devices. It offers electronic cigarette kits and cartridges for smokers.



Will ECIG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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