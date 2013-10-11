Eye-Catching Stocks: North Bay Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NBRI), Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMG), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY), Press Ventures Inc (OTCBB:PVEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: North Bay Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NBRI), Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMG), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY), Press Ventures Inc (OTCBB:PVEN).



North Bay Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NBRI) opened its last trade at the price of $0.0.4. Its closing price was $0.0500 after gaining 21.95% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.31 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 356.968 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 0.84. North Bay Resources Inc., a junior mining company, engages in the mining, acquisition, development, and management of precious metals and other mineral properties.



Will NBRI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Amarium Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMG) percentage change surged 7.35% to close at $0.365 with the total traded volume of 383.405 shares while its average volume of 721.713 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.05 - $0.59, while its day lowest price was $0.32. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.38. Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People’s Republic of China.



Will AMMG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) traded on volume of 1.094 shares in the last session against average volume of 3.493 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $185.90 and closed at $187.25 by scoring 2.29%. In the last three months the stock was up 5.89% while its 52 week range of the stock was $144.00 - $230.48. Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and construction of prefabricated houses and structures in Japan.



Will DWAHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Press Ventures Inc (OTCBB:PVEN) started its last trading session with the price of $0.15 and closed at $0.135 by scoring -10.00%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.77 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.20 million shares. Day range for the stock was $0.13 and $0.19.



Will PVEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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