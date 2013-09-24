Eye-Catching Stocks - Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), Greenshift Corp (OTCMKTS:GERS), Gold and GemStone Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:GGSM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), Greenshift Corp (OTCMKTS:GERS), Gold and GemStone Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:GGSM)



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) opened at the price of $0.14, along with 637.24 million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $637.24 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.139 by scoring +2.50% at 2:22PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -3.86%. In the previous 3 months it scored +30.77%. Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being. The company offers Cinnechol, a natural supplement, which helps in maintaining normal cholesterol levels and supports normal cardiovascular function.



What was the Moving Force behind NVLX On Bullish Run? R ead This Research Report on NVLX



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) stock recently hit highest its price at $1.98, starting its day trade with a price of $1.97. Its most recent trading price was $1.91 at 2:29 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.75 - $2.47, while today, up until 2:29PM, its minimum price was $1.90. Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease.



Is CTIX a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Greenshift Corp (OTCMKTS:GERS) Beta value of the stock remained at 3.91 points, while its earnings per share was -$0.03.During the last 5 day’s it declined -20%, while its last one month’s performance stands at - 42.86%. The company’s traded volume is 6.53 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.39 million shares. GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. Its corn oil extraction technologies enhance corn-to-biofuel yields while reducing the energy and greenhouse gas intensity of corn ethanol production for dry mill ethanol producers.



Why Should Investors Buy GERS After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Gold and GemStone Mining Inc (OTCMKTS:GGSM) is trading with a fall of -21.43% along with the exchange price of $0.0011 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.10.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -81.67% . Gold and GemStone Mining Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has a collaboration agreement with Ridgeback Mining (Sierra Leone) Limited regarding a joint venture on three diamond and gold properties in Sierra Leone.



Will GGSM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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