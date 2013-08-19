Eye-Catching Stocks - RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS), Santander Mexico Fincl Gp SAB deCV (ADR) (NYSE:BSMX), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), Orbitz Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:OWW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS), Santander Mexico Fincl Gp SAB deCV (ADR) (NYSE:BSMX), CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), Orbitz Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:OWW)



RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of -3.67% and closed at $6.56 after gaining total volume of 1.72 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $6.77. So far, the company’s stock is down -24.25% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -10.01%.RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). RAIT is a vertically integrated commercial real estate company with a commercial real estate focused platform capable of originating primarily commercial real estate loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).



Has RAS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Santander Mexico Fincl Gp SAB deCV (ADR) (NYSE:BSMX) reported the decline of -1.04% and closed at $ 15.29 with the total traded volume 1.11M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 15.47. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 10.16 Billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $12.43 - $17.95, while during last trade its minimum price was $15.10 and it gained its highest price of $15.56. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with a decline of -7.11%. Santander Mexico Financial Group SAB de CV, formerly Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, is a Mexico-based financial institution.



Has BSMX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 0.07% and closed at the price of $14.53 after opening at $14.43. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.13 million shares, as compared to its average volume 1.42 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $14.42, while it touched its highest price for the day at $14.67. CNO beta value stands at 2.51 points.



For How Long CNO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Orbitz Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:OWW) reported the drop of -1.26%, to close at $9.68, with the overall traded volume of 1.08 million shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 30.11%. The 52-week range for the stock is $2.07and $13.26 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $9.81. Its introductory price for the day was $9.71. Orbitz Worldwide, Inc. is a global online travel company (OTC) that uses technology to enable leisure and business travelers to research, plan and book a range of travel products and services.



Will OWW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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