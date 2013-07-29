Eye-Catching Stocks - RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY), Vivendi SA-ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY), Vivendi SA-ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) opened its shares at the price of $14.33 for the day. Its closing price was $14.30 after losing -0.97% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 58,970.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 281,040.00 shares. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand; depilatory products under the Veet brand; medicated sore throat products under the Strepsils brand.



Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) percentage change surged 0.09% to close at $11.64. The company traded with the total volume of 72,301.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 105,833.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.48 - $31.51, while its day lowest price was $11.44 and it hit its day highest price at $11.65. Newcrest Mining Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrate, and silver in Australia, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, and Fiji.



Vivendi SA-ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) the company traded with the total volume of 59,390.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 45,463.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $17.57 - $23.05, while its day lowest price was $21.34 and it hit its day highest price at $21.87. Vivendi Société Anonyme produces, publishes, and distributes digital products and services primarily in France and rest of Europe, the United States, Morocco, Brazil, and internationally. The company operates in six businesses: Activision Blizzard, Universal Music Group, SFR, Maroc Telecom group, GVT, and Canal+ Group.



