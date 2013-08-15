Eye-Catching Stocks - Shanda Games Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ:GAME), Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), OCZ Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Shanda Games Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ:GAME), Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS), Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN), OCZ Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ)



Shanda Games Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ:GAME) gained volume of 3.79 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.60 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.68 - $6.42 and the day range was $4.00 - $6.42.The stock opened the session at $4.02, remained amid the day range of $4.00 - $4.60, and closed the session at $4.43. The stock showed a positive performance of +10.75% in previous trading session. Shanda Games Limited develops, sources, and operates online games in the People?s Republic of China. It offers massively multi-player online role-playing games in various genres, including martial arts adventure, fantasy, strategy, and historical events; and advanced casual games. The company also operates mobile games for smartphones and tablets.



For How Long GAME’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) traded 3.76 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.18 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $10.57 - $17.30. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.06%, while its closing price stayed at $17.17. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.40 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +33.31%. Staples, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an office products company. It operates in three segments: North American Stores & Online, North American Commercial, and International Operations.



Has SPLS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Dendreon Corporation (NASDAQ:DNDN) volume of the stock was 3.65 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 4.67 million shares. The stock boosted +0.32% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $3.18. The stock traded 3.65 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 4.67 million shares. Dendreon Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to enhance cancer treatment options for patients.



Will DNDN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



OCZ Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OCZ) traded with volume of 3.64 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.65 million shares. The stock decreased -14.38% and finished the trading at $1.37. The market capitalization of the stock remained 92.68 million. The beta of the stock remained 27.84. OCZ Technology Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of solid state drives (SSDs) and computer components primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, the Middle East, Africa, and other European countries.



Will OCZ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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