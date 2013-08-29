Eye-Catching Stocks - Skyline Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:SKLN), Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Skyline Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:SKLN), Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR), United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)



Skyline Medical Inc (OTCMKTS:SKLN) opened the session at $0.38, remained amid the day range of $0.031 - $0.40, and closed the session at $0.360. The stock showed a negative performance of -14.27% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 955,762 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 348,355 shares. Skyline Medical Inc., an early stage medical device company, develops an environmentally safe system for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.



Has SKLN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cablevision Systems Corporation (NYSE:CVC) traded with volume of 2.76 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.82 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.21 - $20.16. The stock showed a positive movement of 17.90% and closed its session at $17.90. The market capitalization of the stock remained 5.76 billion. Cablevision Systems Corporation provides telecommunications and media services. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications Services and Other. The Telecommunications Services segment is involved in television business, including video, high-speed data, and VoIP operations, as well as the provision of commercial data and voice services.



For How Long CVC will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) exchanged 2.70 million shares and the average volume remained 2.57 million shares. The stock dropped -0.63% and closed the session at $15.77. The beta of the stock remained 2.59 and the EPS of the stock remained -0.19. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 320.93 million. DDR Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company engages in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, owning, leasing, and managing shopping centers, mini-malls, and lifestyle centers.



Why Should Investors Buy DDR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) volume of 360,028 shares. The stock advanced +0.11% and finished the session Wednesday at $18.78. The EPS of the stock remained -0.63. The one month of the stock was -0.84% and three month trend remained negative -16.5%. United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (USNG) is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (units) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc. (the NYSE Arca).



Why Should Investors Buy UNG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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