Eye-Catching Stocks: SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY), AWILCO (OTCMKTS:AWLCF), BIRCHCLIFF ENERG NEW (OTCMKTS:BIREF), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY), AWILCO (OTCMKTS:AWLCF), BIRCHCLIFF ENERG NEW (OTCMKTS:BIREF), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY).



SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) opened its last trade at the price of $32.06. Its closing price was $32.27 after gaining 0.84% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 219.598 shares, while its average trading volume remained 85.496 shares. The beta of this stock stands at -1.45.



he Swatch Group Ltd engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide.



Will SWGAY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BIRCHCLIFF ENERG NEW (OTCMKTS:BIREF) percentage change plunged -0.94% to close at $6.77 with the total traded volume of 22.700 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 13.841 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.50 - $8.85, while its day lowest price was $6.77. The share price hit the day highest price of $6.84.



Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada.



Will BIREF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) traded on volume of 66.793 shares in the last session against average volume of 69.271 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $12.75 and closed at $12.72 by scoring 2.09%.In the last three months the stock was up 4.09 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.53 - $14.34.



KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, and Global Services.



Will KDDIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AWILCO (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) started its last trading session with the price of $18.40 and closed at $18.45 by scoring -0.81%. The stock traded with total volume of 62.394 shares, while the average trading volume remained 31.267 shares. Day range for the stock was $18.30 and $18.46.



Awilco Drilling PLC provides contract drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom.



Will AWLCF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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