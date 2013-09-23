Eye-Catching Stocks: SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY), Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS:CDXC), Keppel Corporation Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KPELY), Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY), Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS:CDXC), Keppel Corporation Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KPELY), Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:SFTBY).



SWATCH GROUP AG ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) opened its last trade at the price of $32.13. Its closing price was $32.35 after losing -1.12% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 766.368 shares, while its average trading volume remained 53.884 shares. The beta of this stock stands at -1.45.



The Swatch Group Ltd engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide.



Will SWGAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Chromadex Corp (OTCMKTS:CDXC) percentage change plunged -1.45% to close at $0.818 with the total traded volume of 442.644 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 211.039 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.50 - $0.98, while its day lowest price was $0.71. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.82.



ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies.



Will CDXC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Keppel Corporation Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KPELY) traded on volume of 49.168 shares in the last session against average volume of 56.456 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $17.34 and closed at $17.22 by scoring -0.24%.In the last three months the stock was up 4.16 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $15.70 - $20.70.



Keppel Corporation Limited primarily engages in the marine, property, and infrastructure businesses. The company’s Offshore & Marine segment is involved in the design, construction, repair, and upgrading of offshore rigs; ship conversions and repair; and specialized shipbuilding activities.



Will KPELY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Softbank Corp. (Japan) (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) started its last trading session with the price of $32.93 and closed at $32.89 by scoring -1.56%. The stock traded with total volume of 6.882 shares, while the average trading volume remained 239.030 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.06. Day range for the stock was $32.89 and $33.21.



SoftBank Corp. operates in the information industry in Japan. It operates through four segments: Mobile Communications, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Telecommunications, and Internet Culture.



Will SFTBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/