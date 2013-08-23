Eye-Catching Stocks - TECO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TE), Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE:PGH), Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TECO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TE), Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE:PGH), Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM)



TECO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TE) gained volume of 1.21 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.96 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.12 - $19.22 and the day range was $16.54 - $16.75.The stock opened the session at $16.61, remained amid the day range of $16.54 - $16.75, and closed the session at $16.66. The stock showed a positive performance of +0.66% in previous trading session. TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO Energy) is a holding company for regulated utilities and other businesses. TECO Energy owns no operating assets but holds all of the common stock of TEC and, through its subsidiary TECO Diversified, owns TECO Coal.



For How Long TE’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Pengrowth Energy Corp (USA) (NYSE:PGH) traded 1.18 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.71 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.82- $7.40. The stock was a bull and advanced 1.11%, while its closing price stayed at $5.45. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.83 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +28.84%. Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. It primarily explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, and Ontario.



For How Long PGH will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) volume of the stock was 1.18 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 629,927 shares. The stock boosted +1.21% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $5.85. The stock traded 1.18 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 629,927 shares. Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development.



Will KRG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Millennial Media, Inc. (NYSE:MM) traded with volume of 1.18 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.95 million shares. The stock grew +4.98% and finished the trading at $6.95. The market capitalization of the stock remained 565.43 million. Millennial Media, Inc. provides mobile advertising solutions for advertisers and developers in the United States and internationally. It has MYDAS, a data platform that accesses and analyzes volumes of data?location, social, interest, and mobile device?to provide a multi-dimensional view of individual profiles.



Why Should Investors Buy MM After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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