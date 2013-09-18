Eye-Catching Stocks: Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVYL), Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: KGET), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVYL), Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: KGET), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY).



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NZTCY) opened its last trade at the price of $9.52. Its closing price was $9.29 after gaining 1.96% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 106.883 shares, while its average trading volume remained 69.874 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.01.



Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited provides telecommunications and IT services primarily in New Zealand and Australia.



Will NZTCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: ZURVYL) percentage change plunged -0.27% to close at $25.48 with the total traded volume of 57.461 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 105.333 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.24 - $29.00, while its day lowest price was $25.29. The share price hit the day highest price of $25.49.



Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the insurance sector. The Company provides a range of general and life insurance products and services for individuals, small business, mid-sized and large-sized companies, and multinational corporations.



Will ZURVYL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kleangas Energy Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: KGET) traded on volume of 32.62 million shares in the last session against average volume of 21.16 million shares. The company closed at $0.0011 by scoring -15.38% decreased. In the last three months the stock was -15.38%.



Windsor Resource Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets systems that generate oxygen and hydrogen by the electrolysis of water used in gasoline and diesel engines. Windsor Resource Corp.



Will KGET Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS: SBGSY) started its last trading session with the price of $17.20 and closed at $17.30 by scoring 0.61%. The stock traded with total volume of 58.942 shares, while the average trading volume remained 58.413 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.43. Day range for the stock was $17.20 -$17.35.



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Will SBGSY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/