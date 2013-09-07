Eye-Catching Stocks - Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. (NASDAQ:GMCR), Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE), First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).



Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) ended lower -0.76% and complete the day at $39.18. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.77 million. After opening at $39.60, the stock hit as high as $39.60. However, it traded between $26.94 and $39.99 over the last twelve months.



Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, sale of semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Analog, Embedded Processing, Wireless, and Other.



Has TXN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc.(NASDAQ:GMCR) closed yesterday at $82.14, a -3.23% decrease. Around 4.26 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.41 million shares. The company is now valued at around $12.38 billion.



Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Inc. engages in the specialty coffee and coffeemaker businesses in the United States and Canada. It sources, produces, and sells approximately 225 varieties of coffee, cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup and Vue single serve packs; and coffee in traditional packaging, including whole bean and ground coffee selections in bags, and ground coffee in fractional packs.



Has GMCR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Expedia Inc(NASDAQ:EXPE) moved +3.11 percent higher at $49.68 and traded between $48.17 and $50.09 after opening the day at $48.43. Its performance over the last five days 1.72%, which stands at -2.53% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -19.14%.



Expedia, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It provides travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers, offline retail travel agents, and travel service providers through a portfolio of brands, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Hotwire.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, Classic Vacations



For How Long EXPE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



First Solar, Inc.(NASDAQ:FSLR) shares fall, losing -2.37 percent to close at $37.45. The stock is up around 21.37% this year and 87.34% for the last 12 months. Around 4.15 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 4.39 million shares.



First Solar, Inc. provides solar energy solutions. It operates in two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity.



Will FSLR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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