Eye-Catching Stocks: Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV), the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV), The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)



Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) opened its shares at the price of $65.91 for the day. Its closing price was $65.67 after losing -0.29% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.93 million shares. The beta of VNQ stands at1.41.



Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs).



Has VNQ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) percentage change plunged -0.28% to close at $87.92 with the total traded volume of 2.94 million shares, and average volume of 3.53 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $72.43 - $95.57, while its day lowest price was $87.84 and it hit its day highest price at $88.97.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (Occidental) conducts its operations through various subsidiaries and affiliates.



Has OXY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) started its trading session with the price of $72.80 and closed at $73.34 by scoring +1.10%. NOV’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.92 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 2.99 million shares. The beta of NOV stands at 1.75. Day range of the stock was $72.75 -$73.54.



National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is a provider of equipment and components used in oil and gas drilling and production operations, oilfield services, and supply chain integration services to the upstream oil and gas industry.



Will NOV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) ended its day with the loss of -0.62% and closed at the price of $30.66 after opening at $30.83. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.9 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 4.65 million shares.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY Mellon) is a global financial services company.



Will BK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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