Eye-Catching Stocks: WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS:DTHRF), Limitless Venture Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LVGI), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS:DTHRF), Limitless Venture Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LVGI), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY).



WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH) opened its last trade at the price of $1.15. Its closing price was $1.24 showed no change for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 255.247 shares, while its average trading volume remained 574.171 shares. WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode.



Is WMIH a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



DEETHREE EXPLORA (OTCMKTS:DTHRF) percentage change plunged -1.77% to close at $9.07 with the total traded volume of 50.710 shares while its average volume of 15.748 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.61 - $9.63, while its day lowest price was $9.01. The share price hit the day highest price of $9.12. Dee Three Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration, exploitation, development, and production of light crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.



Will DTHRF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Limitless Venture Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LVGI) traded on volume of 16.81 million shares in the last session against average volume of 3.58 million shares. The company closed at $0.0025 by scoring 31.58%.In the last three months the stock was down -97.47%. Limitless Venture Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution and marketing of wellness, anti-aging, and hormone replacement therapy products for males and females in the OTC nutraceutical sector.



Will LVGI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) started its last trading session with the price of $29.33 and closed at $29.28 by scoring -0.78%. The stock traded with total volume of 18.479 shares, while the average trading volume remained 75.595 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.44. Day range for the stock was $29.25 and $29.34. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional customers in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.



Will ANZBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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