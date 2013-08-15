Eye Catching Stocks - Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX),

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX),



Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX) increased 0.19% and closed at $10.51 on a traded volume of 11.31 shares, in comparison to 9.98 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 57.1%.The Company has a total market capitalization of $12.95 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.23 Billion. Xerox Corporation provides a portfolio of business process and information technology (IT) outsourcing support, document technology and solutions. Through the Company’s business process and IT outsourcing it offers global services from claims reimbursement and electronic toll transactions to the management of human resource (HR) benefits and customer care centers to the operation of a company's technology infrastructure.



What was the Moving Force behind XRX On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on XRX



Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ACI) soared 3.36% and closed at $4.61 on a traded volume of 11.25 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 9.45 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -7.8%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.42 and $4.78. Arch Coal, Inc. (Arch)is the coal producer. During the year ended December 31, 2012, it sold approximately 140.8 million tons of coal, including approximately 4.3 million tons of coal it purchased from third parties, representing roughly 14% of the 2012 United States coal supply.



For How Long ACI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) closed at $3.44. So far in three months, the stock is up down 22.86%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.96 and $3.52 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.52. Its introductory price for the day was $3.44, with the overall traded volume of 10.99 million shares. Synovus Financial Corp. ( Synovus) is a financial services and a bank holding company. The Company provides integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance and mortgage services to its customers through 29 locally-branded banking divisions of its wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee.



Can Investors Bet on SNV after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) after opening its shares at the price of $11.19, jumped up 0.36% to close at $11.28 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 10.78 million shares, in comparison to 16.74 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.04 and $11.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $11.31. Its introductory price for the day was $11.19. Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. During the year ended December 31, 2011, its products were offered for sale by seven core businesses: Interventional Cardiology, CRM, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology/Women’s Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.



Why Should Investors Buy BSX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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