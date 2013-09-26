Eye-Catching Stocks: XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), Global Links Corporation (OTCMKTS:GLCO)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), Global Links Corporation (OTCMKTS:GLCO).



XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII) opened its last trade at the price of $0.03. Its closing price was $0.0.255 after losing -3.77% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.16 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 7.02 million shares.



Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com.



Will XUII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KCRPY) percentage change plunged -0.30% to close at $30.36 with the total traded volume of 17.088 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 59.403 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $25.88 - $35.55, while its day lowest price was $30.02. The share price hit the day highest price of $30.45.



Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



Will KCRPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY) traded on volume of 63797 shares in the last session against average volume of 84.178 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $8.35 and closed at $8.42 by scoring 0.84%.In the last three months the stock was up 15.66% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $4.19- $8.65.



Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



Will FIATY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Global Links Corporation (OTCMKTS:GLCO) started its last trading session with the price of $0.09 and closed at $0.100 by scoring 5.26%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.33 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 262.996 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 2.33. Day range for the stock was $0.09 and $0.12.



Global Links Corp. engages in acquiring, renovating, and managing real estate projects primarily in Las Vegas and Arizona.



Will GLCO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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