Eye-Catching Stocks-Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), Nova Gold Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT: NG), Synergy Resources Corp (NYSEMKT: SYRG), STMicroelectronics N.V. (ADR)(NYSE:STM)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), Nova Gold Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT: NG), Synergy Resources Corp (NYSEMKT: SYRG), STMicroelectronics N.V. (ADR)(NYSE:STM)



Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) managed to keep its gain at + 5.29% on above-normal volume of 1.14 million shares. The stock settled at $1.79 after floating in a range of $1.75 to $1.89. Its latest price was $1.79, reaching market capitalization of $183.21 million. Its 52-week range has been $1.11 to $3.30. Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain. Its commercial product includes Sumavel DosePro (sumatriptan injection), a delivery system that offers needle-free subcutaneous administration of sumatriptan for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache. The company’s lead product candidate, Zohydro, a single-entity extended-release hydrocodone, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe chronic pain requiring around-the-clock opioid therapy.



What was the Moving Force behind ZGNX On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on ZGNX



Nova Gold Resources Inc. (USA) (NYSEMKT: NG) traded up on a volume of 1.09 million, lower than its standard daily volume. Shares have gained +3.28% to $2.83.Over the last twelve months, the stock has lost -39.14% and faced a worst price of $1.90. NovaGold Resources Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Alaska, the United States and British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead ores.



Has NG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Synergy Resources Corp (NYSEMKT: SYRG) settled 2.78% higher at $9.62 on above-normal volume of 1.01million shares during the last trading day. The stock has its 12-month high at $9.80 and 52-week low price was $2.70. It traded in a range of $9.22 to 9.80 $ during the last trading day. Synergy Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Wattenberg field in Denver-Julesburg Basin in northeast Colorado.



For How Long SYRG will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



STMicroelectronics N.V. (ADR)(NYSE:STM) saw its price gain on above-normal volume, as 1.16 million shares changed hands when compared with its average daily volume of 1.01 million shares. The stock was up+4.02% to $8.29. It has gained over the last 12 months, increasing 39.56% and marked new up $8.42. STMicroelectronics N.V. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of various semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices worldwide. The company’s Semiconductors business area designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products.



For How Long STM’s Gloss will Attract Investors ? Find out via this report



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