Eye Cosmetics Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

Major & Emerging Players in Eye Cosmetics Market:-

EstÃ©e Lauder (United States), Amway (United States), L'Oral (France), P&G (CoverGirl) (United States), Shiseido (Japan), Avon (United Kingdom), Revlon (United States), Chanel (France), LVMH (France), HUL (Lakme) (India)



The Eye Cosmetics Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Eye Cosmetics market.



The changing lifestyle of people and the increase in the trend of using makeup products since the last few years is driving the demand for eye cosmetics in market. Eye cosmetics are a cosmetic makeup product it can be powder or cream in one of various colors and types. It is used or applied to the eye to accent the eyes containing a recessed area for holding eyes. These eye cosmetics usually available in the form of Eyeliner, Eye Shadow, Mascara, and various other form. It uses inorganic or organic material to meet the requirement of the consumers for making. The range of choices and increasing use of online services is booming the demand for eye cosmetics in the market. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global eye cosmetics market during the forecast timeline.



On 19th July 2018, LOral Paris and Camila Cabello has together launched Havana-Inspired Makeup Collection for women. This collection contains two shades of Havana Sun-Lit Bronzer as well as three shades of Havana Gotta Give Brow. Range of this collection is 10 to 15 dollar.

EU Commission regulation no. 1223/2009 is the main European legislation governing cosmetics products in Europe. According to this regulation, a person responsible for placing cosmetic products in European market should keep Product Information File (PIF) and the product information needs to be updated regularly.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Eyeliner, Eye Shadow, Mascara, Other), Distribution Channel (Specialist Retailers, Factory Outlets, Internet Sales, Other), Material (Organic, Natural, Inorganic (non-carbon based)), Effects (Water Resistance, Non-Water Resistance)



Market Trends:

Eye Cosmetics Products Include Various Synthetic and Natural Products.



Opportunities:

The Developed Lifestyle and Increasing Concentration on Trendy Look, Investment on Personal Care Products Are the Major Factors Projected the Opportunity to Drive the Eye Cosmetics Market In Future.



Market Drivers:

Booming Beauty Industry Is Driving Factor of Demand for Different Types of Eye Cosmetics

Increasing Individual Grooming Among the Populace.



Challenges:

The Availability of Substitutes

Increasing Competition In Between the Different Brands.



