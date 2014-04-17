Eye Creams for Dark Circles May Not Be Enough to Improve the Appearance of Under-Eye Skin

Oakland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Many women and men are quick to reach for eye creams designed to treat dark circles at the first sign of discoloration under their eyes. Sometimes this is the right action to take. However, there are many causes for dark under eye circles, many of which are not related to proper skin care.



When dark circles appear suddenly, it's a good idea for most people to seek medical advice. There are certain health conditions that could be at play. Although not always serious, ruling out any condition is the logical first step.



Often those who suffer from sinus or allergy problems can develop dark circles. Doctors sometimes recommend over-the-counter antihistamines to treat the allergy symptoms and this often results in a reduction in the appearance of the related under-eye discoloration.



Yet another possibility is nutrition. Skin care companies often include certain vitamins in their formulas to help from the topical side. However, it's important to understand that good skin starts on the inside and is further enhanced with skin serums and creams.



As stated by THAT Skin Care™, "Healthy nutrition and lifestyle habits are the foundation of great-looking skin. We often find that our popular vitamin C eye serum, THAT Eye Cream™, often performs better when used in conjunction with eating the right foods and avoiding skin-damaging habits."



Most experts recommended eating a diet that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables. Appropriate balance from proteins and healthy fats make for good health and clear skin.



In addition, most people will benefit from using high-quality skin products which are free from parabens and considered safe for topical application to the skin. Eye creams for dark circles will generally contain antioxidants, peptides and other skin-friendly ingredients.



Individuals suffering from dark circles should experiment to see what works for them, giving both lifestyle changes and under eye creams and serums plenty of time to make a difference. The best solutions require regular and consistent application.



About THAT Skin Care™:

THAT Skin Care™ is an anti-aging skin care brand focused on helping women and men look their best regardless of age. Their dark circle and under eye puffiness solution (available at www.GetThatEyeCream.com) offers relief to common signs of aging around the eyes.