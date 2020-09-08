Eye Liner Brush Market to Witness Stunning Growth: L'Oreal, Avon, Maybelline

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Market Research Industry



Analysts at AMA constantly monitor the industry impacts of current events in real-time – here is an update of how this industry is likely to be impacted as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic:



The eyeliner brush is a slim and sparse tipped brush used to make eyeliner look perfect and appropriate and also used to draw fine lines. Most of the brushes come with the attached eyeliner. Growing fashion trends and increasing consumer interest for online shoppings are the key factors boosting the demand for the eyeliner brush market.



AMA Research published a new research publication on "Eye Liner Brush Market Insights, to 2025" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Eye Liner Brush market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are L'Oreal (France), Avon (United Kingdom), Maybelline (United States), Lancome (France), Armani (Italy), Dior (France), Shiseido (Japan), The Face Shop (South Korea), Coty (United States) and Amore Pacific (South Korea).



Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Eye Liner Brush Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Eye Liner Brush Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



According to the Regional Segmentation the Eye Liner Brush Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)



The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Number of Beauty Salon & Parlours

- High Demand of Luxury and Premium Products among People owing to Rise in Disposable Income

- Celebrities Endorsement



Market Trend

- Angled Bent Eye Liner Brushes are in Trend to Draw a Precisely Thin Layer to Make Winged Eye



Restraints

- High Cost of Brushes Owing To Precision Manufacturing Process

- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Owing To Ban on Plastics by Different Countries Government



Opportunities

- Continuous growth in online beauty spending owing to high internet penetration and the expansion of social networks & E-commerce platforms. Also, various types of offers & discounts by E-commerce companies are creating lucrative opportunities for the market.



Challenges

- To Maintain the Brand Loyalty May Pose Major Challenge for the Vendors

- Intense Competition among Industry Players



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Slim Tip, Dom Shaped Semi-Flat, Angled Bent, Flat Angled Tip, Others), Application (Home Use, Commercial Use), Sales Channel (Online (E-commerce Platform, Manufacturers Websites), Offline (Cosmetics Retail Outlets)), Hair Type (Marten Hair Eye Liner Brush, Nylon Eye Liner Brush, Horsehair Eye Liner Brush), Handle Type (Plastic, Wooden)



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Eye Liner Brush market.

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Eye Liner Brush various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Eye Liner Brush.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Eye Liner Brush market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Eye Liner Brush market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Eye Liner Brush market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



