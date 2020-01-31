Eye Testing Equipment Market Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, and Trends, Current Status by Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2028

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- The eye testing equipment is used to determine defects or the abnormalities in the eyes. The eye testing equipment is also used to analyze eye disease. Considerable growth in the occurrence of eye-related syndromes particularly cataract and glaucoma across the globe has played a significant role in fuelling the growth of eye testing equipment market.



The eye testing equipment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, due to the important factors such as increasing awareness towards eye care, high expenditure one eye related treatments, high need for ophthalmology instruments and equipment and availability of better eye treatments in hospitals. The extensive use of eye examination devices create growth opportunities for the eye testing equipment market.



Increasing Need for Eye Checkups to Create High Demand for Eye Testing Equipment



Optimists use highly computerized and sophisticated eye testing equipment for an eye examination. The eye testing equipment market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years due to the increase in the senior population and the increase in eye diseases. From the past few decades, there is increasing demand for the people suffering from glaucoma which results in loss of vision permanently.



As per American Optometric Association (AOA), the refractive errors such as astigmatism myopia, and presbyopia affected an estimated 185 million persons in North America in 2015.



Increase in frequency of eye diseases across the globe has led to a rise in the necessity of eye checkups and eye care. This is driving the growth rate of the global eye testing equipment market.



High R&D Investments for Upgrading Eye Testing Equipment



Manufacturers of the eye testing equipment are focusing on introducing the up graded and the enhanced eye testing equipment's for better treatments of people.



In 2018, NIDEK CO., LTD., one of the prominent Japan based manufacturer of eye testing equipment, introduced Ophthalmology instrument namely, Gonioscope GS-1 with angle detection, GEL immersion checkup, data storage and report export, along with liner and circular images of eye



These continuous launches by the manufacturers in eye testing equipment by investing funds in the Research & Development is efficiently fuelling the demand for the eye testing equipment market across the globe.



Eye Testing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape



The prominent key players of the eye testing equipment market are Carl Zeiss, Topcon Corporation, , Metall Zug AG, , Escalon, Nidek Co., Ltd., Novartis (Alcon), Heine Optotechnik, Luneau Technology, Heidelberg Engineering GmBH, Potec, BON Optic, Visionix, Tomey CorporationReichert Technologies, Huvitz, Canon, Essilor, and LuxVision.