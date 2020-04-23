Eye Tracking Market - It's Opportunities & Challenges

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- The eye tracking market is expected to grow from USD 560 million in 2020 to USD 1,786 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period. The high demand for eye trackers in the healthcare vertical, especially for the assistive communication application is one of the key driving factors for the eye tracking market. The increasing penetration of eye tracking technology in the consumer electronics vertical, and high demand for eye trackers for personalized advertisements and consumer research purposes are a few other key factors having a positive impact on the growth of the eye tracking market.



Key Market Players

Key players in the eye tracking market include Tobii (Sweden), SR Research (Canada), Seeing Machines (Australia), Smart Eye (Sweden), and EyeTech Digital Systems (US).



Recent Developments:



In July 2019, Tobii (Sweden) at the SIGGRAPH 2019 conference in Los Angeles announced the launch of Tobii Spotlight Technology, an eye tracking technology that delivers the powerful benefits of foveated rendering today and will enable an even broader set of foveation-related capabilities in the future.



In December 2018, Seeing Machines (Australia) has collaborated with L3 Commercial Aviation (UK) to provide Seeing Machines' integrated eye tracking capabilities into their Full Flight Simulator (FFS).



In March 2018, Tobii (Sweden) announced a collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies (US) to make eye tracking technology available for mobile VR/AR head-mounted displays (HMDs) powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile VR Platform.



Market for mobile eye tracking to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The market for mobile eye tracking is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Mobile eye tracking provides more degree of freedom for the subject, which entails more natural head and eye movement to be recorded. This approach is gaining traction in market research applications, especially in the retail and advertisement sector. The increasing demand for on-field market research by large FMCG companies and retailers is expected to spur the growth of the mobile eye tracking market.



Assistive communication application to account for largest market share during forecast period



The eye tracking market, by application, is segmented into assistive communication, human behavior & market research, and others. Assistive communication application is expected to dominate the eye tracking market, in terms of size, during the forecast period. The need for effective assistive communication devices for physically impaired people and improvements in eye tracking technology has led to the growth in the demand for eye trackers in the healthcare vertical, this is the primary reason behind the largest share of this segment in the eye tracking market.



North America to account for largest market share during forecast period



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the eye tracking market during the forecast period. The dominance of this sector can be attributed to the comparative economic superiority of the region. The increasing use of advanced technology in the healthcare sector and growing research activities to understand the human behavior are a few of the key factors driving the growth in North America.



