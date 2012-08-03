iMotions Features Eye Tracking Software and Emotion Technology Combined

Cambridge, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- By fully integrating both platforms in a scalable plug-and-play solution, market researchers, scientific researchers and usability professionals now have the ability to gain new emotional insights side by side with the eye tracking studies. The addition of Affectiva’s Q Sensor, a wearable, wireless biosensor to measure electrodermal skin activity (EDA), expands the real-time emotional insights provided by the easy-to-use eye tracking software platform from iMotions.



Dr. Bob Atkinson, Arizona State University, says about the new joint solution: “In our Advancing Next Generation Learning Environments (ANGLE) lab at Arizona State University, we employ state-of-the-art eye tracking systems and a large variety of biometric sensors (EEG, GSR) to conduct our research. One of the major obstacles with this type of research is the process of synchronizing the EEG and GSR signals with the eye tracking data. Fortunately, this is now done automatically in the Attention Tool software. As a result, we save considerable time and, more importantly, secure high quality data with Attention Tool. This really eases the burden on our students and researchers that want to conduct eye-tracking studies in combination with sophisticated sensor suites."



"Accurate and scalable emotion measurement has become an essential part of consumer market research.” says David Berman, CEO of Affectiva, Inc. “By working jointly with iMotions’ eye tracking software platform, we make it even easier to deliver cost-effective, scalable and actionable emotion insights to our combined customers.”



"The addition of Affectiva’s Q Sensor, will strengthen our offering for universities and market research companies. The combination of emotion sensors and eye tracking is a growing need and we are happy we can help the existing and new clients with EDA through our platform” says Peter Hartzbech, CEO & Founder of iMotions - Eye Tracking A/S.



About iMotions—Eye Tracking A/S

iMotions is the World Leader in eye tracking software and originally founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and have a US office at MIT in Cambridge, USA. iMotions has reseller representation in Asia and Latin America. iMotions develops and markets Attention Tool®, which is the most robust, easy to use and scalable eye tracking software platform in the World and it is targeted at Market Research companies, Scientific University research and Web Usability. iMotions has clients in 22 countries and many of the major brands, corporations and Universities utilize the Attention Tool software.



About Affectiva

Affectiva, an MIT Media Lab spin-off, is a global leader and industry expert in emotion measurement technologies with innovative and cutting-edge products such as Q Sensor ™, a wearable biosensor, and Affdex™, facial expression recognition technology. Affectiva delivers cost-effective, scalable emotion analytics to Fortune 500 companies, top tier universities and leading research agencies who use these insights to improve their products, processes and brand experiences. Based on the world's largest repository of naturally occurring emotional response, Affectiva has become the global standard for realworld accuracy and relevance in emotion analytics.