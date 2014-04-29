EyeCarePro Announces Sponsorship of CEIsrael Optometry

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- “Destination continuing education” can be found in almost every country in the world and now for the first time, a unique approach to continuing education will be available in 2014 and 2015 in Israel. Recognized for their online marketing services and virtual conferences (SiB and CEiB), EyeCarePro is now expanding their educational programs by sponsoring two upcoming, live continuing education programs that will be held in Israel and combined with once-in-a-lifetime cultural and historic tour activities.



“Regardless of how we are working with optometrists, education is always front and center for us as an organization,” stated Daniel Rostenne, CEO of EyeCarePro. “Given our connection and knowledge of Israel, we saw a unique opportunity to sponsor a program to bring optometrists from the US and Canada to experience both the eye care innovation Israel provides along with history that is unlike anywhere else in the world.” EyeCarePro is a sponsor of CEIsrael Optometry.



The program will feature lectures by optometrists practicing in Israel, researchers and entrepreneurs involved in cutting edge eye care technology advancements. Bar Ilan University professors will conduct many of the CE courses. Attendees will be able to tour manufacturing plants, clinics and research and development labs where many new inventions are being developed. “We are having a hard time squeezing in all of the amazing opportunities,” reported Michael Porat, CEO of Two Shekels LTD and organizer of the effort. “Most people have heard the phrase ‘Start-Up Nation’ applied to Israel but don’t necessarily realize that it applies to optometry as well. As a matter of fact, as part of the tour, attendees will be receiving the book, "Start Up Nation" as part of our tour.



There are two, ten-day programs available – November 2014 and June 2015 - at this time with additional dates to follow. “We have received a lot of interest from optometrists we have met with,” indicated Porat. “Our November trip will lean towards Christian sites for the historic aspects of the tour while our June program will lean more towards Jewish sites. However, many people will be surprised at just how much history we all have in common and Israel makes that abundantly clear.”



“I toured Israel with a colleague last year with this tour guide and all I can say is that we are still talking about it,” reported Dr. Alan Schlussel, a practicing optometrist in New York. “I would highly recommend this program to all of my colleagues as it was well run and managed and our guide was extremely knowledgeable and brought the country to life for me and my family.”



Interested optometrists and sponsors can view the itinerary, registration and cost structure at www.ce-israel-optometry.com. The company anticipates 30 to 35 registrations available for each of the two trips and will then expand based on demand for additional seats.



For more information contact Michael Porat, at michael@ce-israel-optometry.com or by phone, 347-618-0784.



About EyeCarePro

EyeCarePro is a leader in digital innovations for Optometry employing a global team of Web Development, SEO, Marketing and Sales experts who are dedicated to helping optometric practices achieve growth by attracting new patients and building engaging relationships with existing patients. EyeCarePro offers value through results-driven marketing programs and employs proven, powerful and effective online marketing strategies in social media, search engine optimization, traditional offline marketing and sales growth initiatives. To date, EyeCarePro has built over 1200 optometric websites.