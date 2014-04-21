Eyelash Extensions in New York Now Being Offered from a Master, Teacher, and a Licensed Cosmetologist of NY State

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Perfect eye make-up is never complete without a perfect pair of luscious, thick eyelashes. Fortunately, thick eyelashes are no longer something that women should have when they are born. Ever since the advent of eyelash extensions, eye make-up looks more glamorous, stylish and beautiful. They help in emphasizing the different colors shining on the eyelids with every blink of the eye and are impeccable for that dreamy, Cinderella look.



However, while finding an eyelash extension might not be too hard, getting an eyelash extension that boasts of high quality and top notch design can rarely be found. Nevertheless, people looking for eyelash extensions NYC can simply visit NM Beauty by Nadia Afanaseva at the 7th avenue in Manhattan.



Eyelashes come in pairs and are glued to the eyelids and on top of the upper, thicker eyelashes with the help of special glue which is based on cyanoacrylate. Eyelashes add volume and length to a person’s eyelashes, reducing the need to apply make-up (like mascara) on a person’s original eyelashes to extend their length.



Eyelash extensions NM Beauty by Nadia Afanaseva come in different lengths and many different levels of volume in order to fulfill each customer’s preferences. The store has basically been initiated by a master make-up artist who won a gold medal in an eyelash contest which took place in Russia. She is also a teacher with an officially licensed certificate, approving her position as a professional cosmetologist.



At NM Beauty by Nadia Afanaseva, there are basically five sets of extensions that have been put up for sale. Firstly, there are the full set extensions which provide wearers with a lusciously full lash. Then, there is the 2D, 3D, 4D, 5D and 6D volume lash extensions which are all available at the eyelash extensions New York store. As the customers go for higher dimensions, the extensions increase in their volume and their length. Customers can choose which ever look they prefer and whichever look they feel would best compliment their eye make-up. This variety and diversity which the firm offers is why customers are so pleased with NM Beauty by Nadia Afanaseva.



Customers have given the store a full five star rating on social media with many a testimonial being written for the firm’s impeccable service. Customers have praised the durability of the eyelash extensions sold by the store. One customer even said that her pair lasted for twelve months.



Dedicated towards providing women with safe and durable eyelash extensions, Lash Luxury has carved a niche for itself.



For more information, please visit: http://lashluxury.com/



Media Contact:

NM Beauty by Nadia Afanaseva

seoprserv@gmail.com

888 741 42 42