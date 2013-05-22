Eyelid Surgery Tampa Doctor Geoffrey M. Kwitko Launches New Surgery Center Website

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- When people are asked about eye surgeries, some of the first types that come to mind are vision-correcting procedures such as LASIK. However, in addition to those approaches, millions of eye doctors around the world are changing the lives of their patients through Oculoplastic, or cosmetic restoration, operations.



For almost 30 years, Dr. Geoffrey M. Kwitko has studied and specialized in eye surgery and treatments. Dr. Kwitko is a highly respected expert on cosmetic eyelid surgery, especially in the areas of reconstructive eyelid surgery, thyroid eye disease, dry eye, orbital and tearing diseases, and neuro-ophthalmology. He has provided the Tampa Bay area with comprehensive eyelid surgery services for more than 22 years.



Recently, the eye doctor Tampa announced the launch of a new website for his practice. The website, Kwitko.com, provides an in depth-look into the doctor’s services and certifications in addition to industry news.



For example, by visiting the website, clients can view information about Dr. Kwitko’s most famous types of surgeries: reconstructive, thyroid eyelid, cosmetic eyelid, orbital, and tearing surgery. Each page offers an overview of the operation, and explanation of symptoms, and facts about the results. The doctor also offers options for patients who suffer from dry eyes.



Dr. Kwitko was recently awarded the Patients’ Choice Award for another consecutive time. This new award joins Dr. Kwitko’s numerous honors, all of which he has received for being one of the best eye surgeons in the country.



The doctor has established an impeccable repertoire with his patients.



“Without Dr. Kwitko, I would have no quality of life,” said Mrs. R., a former client. “I am so grateful to be able to see. I have never had such trust in a doctor before.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Tampa eye surgery and Dr. Kwitko’s work can visit his practice’s website for more information. Dr. Kwitko is currently running a Facebook promotion to benefit the ASPCA: for every like the doctor’s Facebook page receives, he will donate one dollar to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.



About Dr. Geoffrey M. Kwitko

Dr. Geoffrey M. Kwitko is a board certified and fellowship-trained Oculoplastic and neuro-ophthalmic surgeon. A world-renowned expert on cosmetic eyelid surgery, Dr. Kwitko specializes in thyroid eye diseases, orbital diseases, orbital cancers, tearing problems and dry eye syndrome and is the clear choice of Bay-area doctors and their families, Dr. Kwitko is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, International College of Surgeons, American Academy of Ophthalmology and the International Society of Orbital Disorders.