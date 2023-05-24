Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2023 -- An investigation was announced for investors of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares over potential securities laws violations by Eyenovia, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New York based Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. Eyenovia, Inc. went public in January 2018.



Since then shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) declined from $10.74 per share on January 25, 2018 to as low as $3.99 per share on May 09, 2023.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



