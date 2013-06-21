Eyewear in Hong Kong, China - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Eyewear in Hong Kong, China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Chinese mainland tourists with a preference for international spectacle brands are the key driver for high volume and value growth. Minimum wage ordinance passed in May 2011, together with the surge in rental costs are also pushing eyewear unit prices in current terms. That said, as the economic outlook is uncertain in China, as well as worldwide, sales face some constraints.
Euromonitor International's Eyewear in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Contact Lenses, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
