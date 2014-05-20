New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Eyewear in Romania"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- In a country where one in two persons need eye correction, the eyewear market registered another year of healthy increase. While previously suffering in the crisis-ridden years of 2009 and 2010, the market has been on an upward slope since 2011, as a result of the relaxation of consumers' income restraints but also due to a change in their perspective on personal health. Romanians have gradually become willing to spend more on eyewear as they are becoming more informed in terms of the benefits...
Euromonitor International's Eyewear in Romania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Contact Lenses, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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