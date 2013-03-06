Eyewear in Thailand - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Eyewear in Thailand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- The steady growth of eyewear in Thailand is attributable to modern lifestyles. Thai people in modern society spend a great deal of time working in front of a computer screen and browsing the internet on computers or mobile phones in their free time. Thai children also spend time in front of a screen and the number of older people is rising each year. There are consequently a growing number of people with astigmatism, myopia and hyperopia. The younger generation are driving the growth of eyewear...
Euromonitor International's Eyewear in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Contact Lenses, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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