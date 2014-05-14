New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Eyewear in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The review period saw strong growth for eyewear, with this largely being linked to economic growth for the United Arab Emirates and the growing popularity of the country as a luxury shopping destination. There was a poor performance at the start of the review period in 2009, with the country seeing an economic downturn in this year and many consumers cutting back on expenditure as a result. However, the rest of the review period saw strong volume and value sales growth, underpinned by healthy...
Euromonitor International's Eyewear in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Contact Lenses, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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