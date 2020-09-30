Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- The "Eyewear Market in 2019 - Market Development Scenario?" Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study envisage qualitative as well as quantitative market data and follows Industry benchmark classification and NAICS standards to built strong players coverage for final study. Some of the major and emerging players identified are GKB Opticals Limited, Hidesign India Private Limited, Lenskart Solutions Private Limited , Ronak Optik Private Limited, Titan Company Limited, Bausch & Lomb India Private Limited, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Rayban Sun Optics India Private Limited , Safilo India Private Limited, Sterling Meta Plast India Private Limited.



Eyewear Market in India 2019 Market Development Scenario by Players

? Financials Information, Business Overview and Product Specification Matrix

? Patent Analysis Briefing* [if applicable]

? No. of Patents Issuance by Year / by Players / By Issuing Office

? Key Development – Product/Service Launch, Mergers & Acquisition, Joint Ventures



Market Competition



Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Eyewear Market in India 2019 Market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



Over the last decade, there has been a remarkable increase in the use of eyeglasses and contact lenses in India, owing to the rise in eye diseases and vision disorders like myopia, hypermetropia, and presbyopia. Moreover, over time, from functioning as a vision corrective product, eyewear has turned into a fashion accessory. This has further popularized the use of sunglasses and eyeglasses in India.



Market insights

The eyewear market in India was valued at INR 492.37 Bn in 2018, and is expected to reach INR 966.73 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~11.90%, during the 2019-2024 period. The demand for prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses has picked up in the Indian market, owing to vision disorders, unhealthy lifestyle and age-related impairments among people. Rise in fashion and brand consciousness among the young population of the country and increase in the sale of branded eyewear are some of the important factors fueling the growth of prescription eyewear, as well as sunglasses in the domestic eyewear market. On the other hand, initiatives undertaken by the Indian government like setting up of free eye check-up and vision treatment programs have also contributed towards the growth of the eyewear market in India. However, presence of counterfeit products in the market and the increasing popularity of vision corrective surgeries act as major pitfalls for the market.



While global mega trends influencing the market routing the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique market drivers. The market study is sized with regional and country level break for historical and forecast period by revenue and volume and price analysis, stay tuned with the latest updates from the research insights – know more which territory is stealing market share gains in coming years.



