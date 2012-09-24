Eyewear Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Increasing trend for using disposable contact lenses and the demand for specialty lenses is also driving the market growth significantly. Ageing population is another important factor responsible for driving market growth. Individuals over the age of 50-55 are major users of photochromatic lenses in comparison to younger users. In the global eyewear market, North America is the largest contributor. Whereas Europe and the Asia-Pacific markets stand at second and third position respectively. The Asia-Pacific market is the most rapidly growing market in the eyewear industry.



The eyewear market experienced a sluggish growth rate in the past few years due to the economic recession, but with the world economy returning to normal, this market is expected to witness a significant rise in the coming years. The sunglasses category is a rapidly growing segment in the eyewear market owing to the increasing awareness about the benefits and trendy appeal of these accessories.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Product



- Prescription and Non Prescription Lenses

- Rx Frames

- Plano Sunglasses

- Contact Lenses



This research report on the eyewear industry analyzes the market depending on its industry segments and major geographies. The regions analyzed under this research report are:



- Europe

- North America

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



It provides a complete analysis of the major industry segments, current market trends, market structure, industry growth drivers, market restraints, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes an analysis of the technological advancements in the market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top industry players. The report provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to new entrants and existing market players with value chain analysis.



