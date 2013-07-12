Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Eyewear Market in the US 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Eyewear market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 2.57 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high prevalence of eyesight disorders. The Eyewear market in the US has also been witnessing the trend of using contact lenses for aesthetic and cosmetic purposes. However, the increased adoption of refractive surgery poses a challenge to the growth of this market.

Eyewear Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Eyewear market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Costco Wholesale Corp., Luxottica Group SpA, Safilo S.p.A., and Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Bausch and Lomb Inc., Carl Zeiss Inc., Ciba Vision Corp., CooperVision Inc., Essilor International SA, and Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Costco Wholesale Corp., Luxottica Group SpA, Safilo S.p.A., Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Bausch and Lomb Inc., Carl Zeiss Inc., Ciba Vision Corp., CooperVision Inc., Essilor International SA, and Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/117604/eyewear-market-in-the-us-2012-2016.html