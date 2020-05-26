Eyewear Market Is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2019 to 2025 : Top Key Players - Marchon Eyewear, Marcolin Eyewear, Strategy Dashboard, Qspex Technologies

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Rise in cases of eye conditions, such as near-sightedness or prevalence of myopia, among younger population in the U.S. may advance the eyewear market outlook of North America. Reports suggest that the North America eyewear market could witness a notable growth, recording a CAGR of 3.6% by 2025. Contact lens manufacturers are exploring untapped avenues to innovate new products. Advent of new, next-gen lenses may play a crucial role in pumping new demand in eyewear market.



Top Key Players - Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch + Lomb, Inc., Charmant Group, Chemilens, CIBA Vision, CooperVision, Daemyung Optical CO, De Rigo SpA, Johnson and Johnson, Marchon Eyewear, Marcolin Eyewear, Strategy Dashboard, Qspex Technologies, Luxottica Group, Hoya Corporation, Essilor International S.A, Fielmann AG, Rodenstock, Safilo Group, Seiko Optical Products, Shamir Optical Industry, Ltd, Shanghai Conant Optics, Silhouette International, Uvex Winter Holding, Vision-Ease Lens.



Citing an instance, in 2018, Johnson & Johnson launched its latest Transitions Light Intelligent Technology in lenses that provided a dynamic photochromic filter that could stabilize the volume of light entering into the eye while correcting user's vision.



Meanwhile, companies like Safilo Group SpA, Rodenstock, and Alcon are innovating with new products and segments and could likely gain a considerable share in the global eyewear market over the coming years. Growing number of acquisitions and development activities in relation to advanced products offering enhanced visual experience could boost the growth of worldwide eyewear market by 2025.



Mentioned below are few of the trends pioneering the eyewear industry:



Advent of new optical stores-



Optical stores are still preferred as the most trusted outlet for buying eyewear products. Apparently, the segment is expected to register a substantial share in global eyewear market size by 2025. Reportedly, in 2018, optical stores segment accounted for more than 23% of the worldwide market. These stores provide superior consultation services and eye examinations from practiced optometrists at reasonable costs.

Demand for high-quality eyewear and availability of wide range of eyewear substitutes may massively aid the growth of optical store distribution channel. Additionally, factors like good after-sales service, steady consumer base and brand loyalty could make optical stores a high growth avenue in the forthcoming years.



Escalating demand across North America:



The regional population is increasingly observing hectic and stressful lifestyles, with a major section encountering prolong exposure to display gadgets, contributing to potential vision problems. These issues can be rectified with the adoption of innovative eyewear. Moreover, increasing demand for eyewear products with new frames, designs, shapes and color could drive North America eyewear market growth.



Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



