Eyewear Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis by 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- Eyewear includes all the items and accessories worn over or on the eyes for fashion purposes, protection against the environment, and in order to correct eye disorders like myopia, hypermetropia, etc. Common eyewear items are glasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, etc.



Key participants include Marchon Eyewear, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss AG, CooperVision, Charmant Group, Fielmann AG, Safilo Group, CIBA Vision, and Luxottica Group, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Eyewear market on the basis of product, end-user, distribution channel, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Spectacles

o Frames of Spectacles

o Lenses of Spectacles

- Contact Lenses

- Shades

- Other Products



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Men

- Women

- Unisex



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Offline Stores

- Online Stores (E-commerce)



Market Drivers

Increasing awareness related to diseases is the major driving factor for the global eyewear market. With rising cases of eye disorders like myopia and hypermetropia, the demand for suitable eyewear is also increasing. The awareness regarding harmful effects of Ultraviolet rays and other reasons and the affordability by the population in developing countries is expected to drive the global eyewear market in the forecasted period. Countries with high life expectancy and growing demand of old age people for eyewear products due to the prevalence of ocular diseases are boosting the growth of the market. With a major part of the day spent in front of TV screens, mobile phones, laptop screens, etc., long exposure to these devices is leading to eye disorders, which are increasing the demand for eyewear.



Regional landscape

The Asia Pacific region is dominating the global eyewear market with around 42.8% of the overall market share. It is because of the large population in this region with more number of people with eye disorders. North America is expected to show significant growth due to the presence of some of the major key players and premium brands, which is driving the demand for shades and other eye care products in this region.



Table Of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Eyewear Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Eyewear Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

Continued…



