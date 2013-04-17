EZ Backdrops Fits Your Entire Trade Show Booth in a Briefcase

Gainesville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Ezbackdrops.com introduces a fun and easy way to set up portable trade show booths. Their featured product, Ez Backdrops, is the quickest way to set up a booth billboard for trade show displays. Ez Backdrops are small, easy to carry and can be set up in minimal time. It is made of light weight fabric and weighs all of 5 pounds. This renders it easily foldable to fit into a briefcase. Ez Backdrops are wrinkle resistant, fire resistant and measures a 9` x 8` seamless piece of fabric. It utilizes the exhibition’s supporting frame which would have a drape and pipe. Customers shouldn’t have to pay extra rent for this since the drape and pipe is already paid for with the booth fees. Ez Backdrops can be conveniently stored and shipped all over the world. It is managed with more ease than the traditional roll up in case booths.



It is designed, manufactured and engineered in USA. Their customers would be the “Last to the Show and First to go”, says the company. Ez Backdrops are available in vivid permanent colours since it is a dye sublimation product. They also help companies who approach them by providing design ideas for the portable trade show displays.



The company also provides an option for the customers to purchase Ez Backdrops and Ez Runners online through their website. Ez Runners are basically table covers that advertise the company and primarily used in trade shows. Ez Backdrops are reportedly pretty durable and nominally priced. The product seems to have really caught on as evidenced by some of the reviews on the website. A former customer, Kathy Butler, raves, “Our EZ Backdrop arrived today, just in time for our event tomorrow. It looks great! The colors really do pop!."



About ezbackdrops.com

Ezbackdrops.com is a website that that provides Ez Backdrops for any business to showcase their current offerings in a more easy and fun way during trade show displays. It spares customers from the inconvenient and frustrated aspects of the trade shows like setting up and packing. Customers will be free of lugging and shipping booth materials for trade shows from one event to other. The company seems to have achieved their goal of re-inventing the trade show booth and helping their customer’s attract the maximum crowds during trade shows.



