Ez Backdrops Now Offers Portable Trade Show Displays

Gainesville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Trade show backdrops form an essential part of trade show exhibit, since they attract the most attention during the show. But, more often than not these backdrops take up a lot of space and are also extremely cumbersome when it comes to transportation. More than providing an edge to a company’s exhibit, they end up defeating the cause of quick and easy installation. This is where EZ backdrops wants to make a difference.



The company has come up with a unique design in portable trade show displays which allows maximum utilization with half the effort. The trade show displays Pittsburgh offered by the company are by far the most lightest in the market. Customers can choose from a wide range of trade show backdrops which weigh as less as 5 pounds. This revolutionary feature of the portable trade show displays has helped companies save hundreds of dollars on transportation and installation of the backdrops.



The trade show displays Pittsburgh designed by the company are also compatible with almost any booth drapes. Sizing according to the booth needs a custom made backdrop which again can result in a lot of investment in terms of time, effort and most importantly money. All these three resources are extremely precious and for a company that is just beginning to find its footing in the market, use of these resources can be crucial. With the easy to mount and designed to fit trade show backdrops offered by EZ backdrops, a lot of apprehension and resulting tension can be eliminated from the process.



What this creates, is an open atmosphere where marketers focus on what is the key to promoting their products and services.



The special and innovative features of the trade show displays Pittsburgh allow marketers especially those who are just starting out to put in their best and rely on their own strengths to make their show successful. These are trade show displays that maximize attention from customers and manage to make a lasting impression. Since the portable trade show displays are produced using the dye sublimation process, they come with permanent colors that can withstand the wear and tear and weather uncertainties usually associated with outdoor displays.



These trade show displays are great for both commercial as well as professional use. To know more log onto http://www.ezbackdrops.com/



Media Contact

EZ backdrops

2342 Danbury Lane

Gainesville, GA 30507

678-717-1222

http://www.ezbackdrops.com