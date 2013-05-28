EZ Clothing Labels Launches Printed Clothing Labels for Home Boutique Brands

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- With the onset of the online revolution, the clothing and craft industries have collided, with boutique fashion ware being created by talented individuals at home and sold online, offering more unique alternatives to homogenous major fashion brands. These new brands do suffer some difficulties however, with bespoke pieces unable to be easily identified by admirers in the street. EZ Clothing Labels have created a way for these boutique brands to identify themselves just as the corporate manufacturers do, with affordable clothing labels that won’t break the bank.



The store supplies custom woven labels, custom printed labels and size and washing labels for clothing of all kinds. Their printed clothing labels can be purchased in surprisingly small batches, ideal for small scale manufacturers seeking to establish a brand identity. The woven clothing labels can be created in full color with imagery included to represent logos.



The site offers clearly delineated batch order options with clear pricing and a detailed product description as well as a list of how the labels can be customized.



A spokesperson for EZ Clothing Labels explained, “These new fashion designers are working hard to create innovative bespoke clothing at competitive prices but their business fails to take advantage of the most successful method of business branding available to them because until now, creating a ‘label’ has been too expensive. We have completely removed this limitation from the playing field, and thus new fashion creators can be easily identified and drive traffic to their online presences in the same way the big brands do. Our labels are the best quality and used by some of those major labels too, so small brands can benefit from the same quality branding opportunity.”



About EZ Clothing Labels

EZ Clothing Labels create clothing labels and tags for clothing manufacturers of all sizes, large and small. They offer free shipping in the United States and have some of the fastest turn around times in the industry. The company is based in the US while still providing prices as competitive as manufacturers from overseas, allowing clothing labels to support national industry. The company was created in 1999 in Downtown Los Angeles, and has grown to making custom woven labels, custom printed labels and size labels. For more information, please visit: http://ezclothinglabels.com/