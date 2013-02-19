EZ Coordinator Explodes on the Real Estate Scene with Rave Review and Doubles Its User Base

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Two weeks after Sequent Systems beat the drums for EZ Coordinator, the single-family home transaction management tool doubled its user base.



“While we know that the tool offers great value for no or very little money, we freely admit that this overwhelming success has taken us a bit by surprise,” said Jeremy Shoenig, Sequent Systems’ man behind EZ Coordinator.



EZ Coordinator now enters the next stage with a mobile friendly interface, expanded reporting modules, a commissions module, and more sophisticated CRM functionality.



“Selling a house will be dramatically easier than it has ever been,” said Shoenig.



Sequent Systems CEO David Lester said these new features change the way a buyer experiences the transaction. “Imagine if you can show your client real time documents and have them signed right on your iPad or another tablet. Imagine that they get a personalized birthday card from you, because EZ Coordinator intuitively shows you all relevant information exactly at the right time.”



EZ Coordinator is not just for client management. For internal purposes, agents, brokers, and transaction coordinators now have the ability to create in-depth reports on their transactions. These reports can also be exported to Excel and are fully customizable. EZ Coordinator will now also incorporate advanced commissions functionality.



“All this results in an audit-friendly environment, where you just pull the piece of information you need at any given time,” said Shoenig. “Across the board, our premium clients see their closing efficiency improve by more than 60% within two months of implementing EZ Coordinator. Sales close faster, less things fall through the cracks, the risk of litigation goes down, and our clients can better keep their own clients satisfied,”



Last year, EZ Coordinator was voted the easiest-to-use real estate transaction management tool by real estate agents, brokers and transaction coordinators.



About Sequent Systems

Sequent Systems has been at the forefront of cloud based real-estate transaction management since it first launched its landmark Sequent Enterprise product, now used by condo developers and marketers world-wide. The company was founded in 2002 by real estate professionals with decades of industry experience. Sequent Enterprise quickly turned into the tool of choice for everybody working in multi-unit residential real estate. More recently, Sequent Systems is also servicing the single-family home sale market with their latest real estate transaction management tool, EZ Coordinator.



For more information:

www.sequentsys.com

www.ezcoordinator.com



Contact

Jeremy Shoenig

415-857-0260

jeremy@sequentsys.com