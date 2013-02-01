Ez Detailer Detail Kit to Be Included in 55th Annual GRAMMY Gift Bags

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Ez Detailer’s three-in-one detail kit will be showcased in this year’s GRAMMY® Gift Bag as a take away for Presenters and Performers. The detail kit includes Ez Detailer’s all natural wax, shine and trim. Ez Detailer is the leading manufacturer of eco-friendly, waterless car wash and wax products and is the first and only product of its kind to be featured in the show’s famed gift bags.



For the past ten years, Ez Detailer has distributed effective, eco-friendly car detailing products. Their wax, shine and trim have recently caught national attention and have been selected as one of the chosen few companies whose products will be distributed as gifts to the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards talent. GRAMMY gift bags were first handed out 13 years ago as a thank you to Presenters and Performers and have a reputation for containing some of the most cutting edge products on the market.



Ez Detailers products contain Brazilian carnauba wax, known as the “queen of waxes”. The wax is hypoallergenic and contains naturally occurring moisturizers that work well on automobiles. The fact that the products are being showcased by the GRAMMY Awards is a testament to their quality and effectiveness.



Daniel Clark, owner of Ez Detailer says that “It’s an honor to have our products included as a part of the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Gift Bags. We work hard to ensure that our products are sustainable and reliable, and are thankful to have our products exposed to such an elite market.”



The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on February 10, 2013-broadcast live on the CBS Network from 8 – 11:30 p.m. ( ET/PT).



Ez Detailer is the leading manufacturing of eco-friendly automobile detailing products. For more information about their products, please visit http://www.ezdetailer.com.



About Ez Detailer

