Ez Disposal Service Upgrades Fleet to Support Epa's Diesel Emissions Standards

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- EZ Disposal Service Inc., a leader in the waste management and disposal service industries, is pleased to announce its latest efforts to support the Clean Air Act and the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) latest emissions standards by outfitting its fleet of trucks with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology.



SCR systems are implemented into the exhaust pipes of diesel vehicles and are used to spray Diesel Exhaust Fluid into their exhaust stream to break down dangerous emissions. Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is a non-hazardous product, consisting of 67.5% de-ionized water and 32.5% urea, which is used to destroy harmful emissions by breaking NOx (a hazardous pollutant) into harmless nitrogen and water.



SCR technology supports the EPA's emissions standards which state that heavy vehicles must reduce particulate matter emissions known to cause adverse health effects. In addition to the important environmental benefits, SCR substantially improves fuel efficiency and creates a longer oil change cycle which can provide impressive cost savings across the overall life span of the vehicles.



EZ Disposal Service is pleased to announce its compliance with the EPA's emissions standards and expects that other forward-thinking, environmentally conscious companies will do the same in the coming months. "The benefits are clear, and the upside is obvious to us. Companies like ours who use heavy diesel trucks can do a lot by adhering to the EPA's guidelines and by making these simple, yet important, improvements to their vehicles. We are proud to be on board and we are fully committed to doing things like this to protect our environment. It's one of the big reasons why we have been recognized as 'thought-leaders' in our industry," said CEO Michael Merullo.



About EZ Disposal Service, Inc.

EZ Disposal Service, Inc. is a fully insured and bonded disposal service company serving Eastern Massachusetts, Central Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Southern New Hampshire.



With over two decades of business and operations experience, our founder Michael Merullo and company have claimed a leadership position within a heavily-regulated industry. Our organization is widely known and revered as being a safe, dependable, responsive and cost-efficient provider of customized disposal services.



EZ Disposal Service delivers on an unwavering commitment to the health, safety, environment and community. We respond to the needs of our customers quickly, efficiently, with professionalism and at the least possible cost. We assure proper disposal of materials and are continually educating our staff on new technologies and developing methods to improve the waste disposal process.



Our staff is expertly trained and thoroughly educated to execute our services quickly, efficiently and with the highest levels of quality and integrity.



PRESS CONTACT:



EZ Disposal Service

info@ezdisposalservice.com

http://www.ezdisposalservice.com