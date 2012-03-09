EZ Money Provides Quick Money Loans in Hours

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2012 -- EZmoney.com is now offering the absolute easiest way to get money online through their quick application process allowing customers to get easy money loans ranging from one hundred to several hundred dollars. EZmoney.com specializes in connecting borrowers in need of short-term loans with lenders in their extensive network.



With the current economy and difficulties in getting loans, more working Americans are finding themselves in need of fast money to cover expenses. EZ Money is now filling that need by providing quick loans to working adults who need a loan without any red tape. “We specialize in connecting borrowers in need of short-term loans with lenders in our extensive network so they can get hassle-free quick money loans in just hours,” said an EZ Money loan specialist.



Their patented algorithms work hard to select the ideal lender who has funds available to help each applicant achieve their goals with notification happening in minutes. Applicants then receive a clearly delineated description of their loan information, which includes all of the details about interest rates, loan maximums, rollovers, and fees. “We remove the complications by placing our entire loan procedure online with only a short form needed for application,” said the loan specialist. “The best part is that almost every applicant qualifies regardless of credit history or experience.”



Although good credit is never required for an easy money loan, the applicant must currently be 18 years of age, employed (verified with submission of a current pay stub) and have an existing bank account. This allows the lender to deposit the loan directly into their account and enables the lender to automatically withdraw the funds when the loan is due. The general repayment schedule for an EZ Money loan is within two weeks or on the borrower’s next payday.



EZMoney.com has many articles designed to explain the loan process so there are never any surprises. “Although EZMoney.com is not an actual lender, we do insist that lenders within our network be fully compliant with all state and federal lending industry standards and regulations,” said the loan specialist. “Lenders in the network are vetted for reliability and trustworthiness, and any loan offer received from them can be trusted.” For more information, please visit http://www.ezmoney.com



Ezmoney.com is a Website that offers quick and temporary loans to employed adults. EZMoney.com is not a lender; rather, they specialize in connecting borrowers with their network of reputable lenders. Applicants only need to be 18 years of age, currently employed and have a current bank account, which allows quick direct deposit with zero delays and automatic deduction for loan repayment on the designated date.