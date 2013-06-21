eZ-Xpo Announces MailChimp Integration for Effective Marketing Automation for Higher Trade Show ROI

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- eZ-Xpo is pleased to announce the integration with MailChimp, an email marketing campaign application serving over 2.5 million users worldwide. eZ-Xpo's MailChimp Integration will allow exhibitors and sponsors manage their communications easier and better.



“The real power of the integration comes in its practical applications and user experience with eZ-Xpo virtual booth functionality with MailChimp social email campaign functionality,” said Matt Fok, Founder and CEO of eZ-Xpo.



eZ-Xpo Connect for MailChimp is a social email marketing campaign platform that provides a robust yet simple way for companies to accelerate their email marketing campaigns automatically by capturing qualified leads from each virtual booth. Exhibitors can now seamlessly follow up with qualified leads from booth attendees and start building relationships.



With eZ-Xpo and MailChimp, exhibitors in eZ-Xpo’s Virtual Expo Marketplace can easily and quickly capture attendee’s email contact information and start the process of lead nurturing with each email campaign. The new integration makes it easy for exhibitors to make sure the right customers are subscribed to the right email lists without ever leaving the eZ-Xpo dashboard.



“For example by integrating this as part of the sales funnel, a business using eZ-Xpo and MailChimp could easily automate email marketing campaign process for every qualified attendee coming to the virtual booth in the virtual trade show marketplace, making communication with their customers easier and more effective,” adds Fok.



eZ-Xpo 2.0 is built to help businesses boost qualified leads and sustain a long-term business relationship and on-going collaboration for higher marketing ROI. Key features of eZ-Xpo include:



1. Daily Deal – Offering daily deal and discounts for every member. Exhibitor can offer special discounts on their products and services and build a long-term business relationship in their virtual booth.



2. Virtual Expo Showcase – Offering unlimited virtual expo opportunities for all industries within the marketplace. It is a great complementary solution for all physical trade shows or conferences. Event organizers, and enterprise customers can host virtual expo marketplace on a monthly basis with specific targeted niche industry (i.e., banking, real estate, insurance, health care etc.). Attendees can engage with each exhibitor both on-demand or live via chat, Google Hangout, Skype, or web conferencing.



3. Empowering your sales force: With eZ-Xpo 2.0, your marketing and sales teams can listen and respond to community conversations to gain a better understanding of your customers’ business needs while at the same time gain access to qualified buyers. Exhibitor can get all qualified leads with contact information instantly from the virtual booth.



4. Automatic Marketing Automation – Each virtual booth can automatically feed qualified lead (attendee) to exhibitor’s CRM application (i.e., SalesForce, SugarCRM) and email campaign application (i.e., MailChimp, Constant Contact, and Aweber) for higher marketing ROI.



5. Marketing Intelligence – Each virtual booth has built-in marketing analytics to track every a ttendee activities. Exhibitor can easily identify their best qualified prospect based on their visit duration and the actual marketing content they have viewed.



6. Knowledge sharing: Each virtual booth comes with a variety of online resources like discussion forums, product tour for product documentation and how-to videos help customers find solutions and solve problems. eZ-Xpo 2.0 makes it easy for people to discover and share interesting content with familiar social networking tools such as likes and @mentions.



7. Social self-service: Providing self-service through peer-to-peer support forums and online FAQs saves you money but it also saves your customers time. Exhibitor can host their FAQs in their virtual booth and only surfaces the most relevant information, delivering your customers the right answers in real-time.



8. Virtual Business Ecosystem through eZ-Xpo Network: Helping every community to build your virtual business ecosystem with strategic partners and customers. With a single universal login, attendees can easily navigate from one marketplace to other strategic partners’ marketplace.



The eZ-Xpo Connect for MailChimp integration is available in June 17th , 2013. For all early adopters and game changers, please contact Sales at eZ-Xpo at sales@eZ-Xpo.com.



