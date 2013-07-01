eZ-Xpo to Deliver the World's 1st Virtual Trade Show Technology Summit 2013 in Irving Convention Center

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in all-in-1 virtual trade show marketplace and Private Business Network Marketplace, will deliver the Virtual Trade Show Technology Summit 2013 hosted by Imagine Exhibit, Inc. on July 9th, 2013 at the Irving Convention Center. eZ-Xpo is also an event sponsor.



Powered by eZ-Xpo’s All-in-1 Virtual Trade Show Marketplace, the Trade Show Technology Summit (TSTS) is a day-long physical trade show and virtual trade show event organized to introduce the cutting edge technology used for producing events and trade shows. With this technology one can easily sync together how a company manages pre-show promotions, calculating budgets, measuring ROI, engaging attendees; managing inventory, registration as well as every other aspect of their events and trade shows. Catapult your company by going green into the 21st century. Learn how to use these tools from inception to completion of your events and trade shows.



The Future of events & trade shows is unveiled by the industry leaders gathered under one roof for one day only. Imagine being able to manage your events from anywhere in the world at the touch of a finger. This is a reality today & all these solutions will be made available at this event.



Attending Trade Show Technology Summit 2013 will be the planners and trade show managers of many Fortune 500 companies. You can boost your trade show marketing ROI through different exhibitors' tools and workshops.



Key event facts and highlights include:



- A virtual trade show environment powered be eZ-Xpo replicating the physical layout of a live trade show, complete with virtual exhibit halls and booths staffed by inside sales representatives with special features highlights:



- The World’s 1st Instant Virtual Booth Generator – ability to create a virtual booth in less than 5 minutes;



- The World’s 1st Virtual Expo Network Marketplace – Ability to launch multiple virtual expo marketplaces simultaneously by city, states, country, and industry;



- The World’s 1st Virtual Expo Marketing Automation – Ability to capture leads to Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Email Marketing Campaign (MailChimp) automatically for higher marketing ROI;



- Distinguished Speakers at the event will include from trade show industry:



- Michael Dominguez, Chairman of the Board for Meeting Planners International



- Vicki Hawarden, President & CEO of the International Association of Venue Managers



- Cathy Breden, Chief Operating Officer, International Association of Exhibitions & Events, IAEE and Executive Director, Center for Exhibition Industry Research, CEIR



- Maura Allen Gast, Executive Director, Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau



To learn more or to register, go to www.tstechsummit.com or www.imaginexhibits.com/events and click on the button for Trade Show Technology Summit 2013.



About Imagine Xhibits, Inc.

Imagine Xhibits fully understands what it takes for you to be successful in face to face marketing events. Exhibits* Graphics* Technology



As a full service trade show marketing company we will offer you:



- Custom design exhibits using modular components that will offer savings of 50%+ on operating expenses



- Expert face to face marketing consultants that will work to increase your ROI with 4 Step Marketing



- In-house design services for custom structures, graphic design and brand development



- Turn key services & exhibit management program for all your logistic needs



- Technology Solutions before, during and after event to streamline processes and maximize ROI



- One stop for meeting planning, promotional products, collateral web-site and more



Bottom- Line: Trade Shows are about making Money!



About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world’s 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing campaigns to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.eZ-Xpo goes beyond traditional trade show and virtual event tools by harnessing the power of the Internet, proven best of class marketing automation technologies (i.e.,SalesForce, Mailchimp ) and making everything available to you in an integrated and intuitive online interface.



For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com



