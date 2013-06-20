Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Paying employees and collecting funding via ACH direct deposit is easier than ever now. ezACH software is the easy-to-use and reliable ACH file generator for HR managers, accountants, investor, property management companies, fund managers and many other businesses. In response to customers’ requests, ezACH software developer Halfpricesoft.com updated data import feature so that customers can now save settings for importing transaction data from .csv files, saving valuable time.



“Halfpricesoft.com is excited to announce the latest version of EzAch Deposit Software. Finally ending repetitive column mapping for customers.” Halfpricesoft.com founder, Dr. Ge says.



With data importing feature, customers can import bulk transactions data to generate the ACH deposit file faster. Customers found that re-entering the same column-mapping information each pay period was a needless redundancy. Developers at Halfpricesoft.com agreed and modified the software to fit the way customers use it.



Additionally, ezAch version 2.0.5 can save multiple groups of settings. If one file is generated for paying employees and a different file for collecting funds from vendors, ezAch Deposit Software can remember the settings for both. The customer simply tells ezAch which group of settings to apply to each imported data file.



EzAch Deposit Software is the affordable direct paycheck deposit for any business with no risk 14-day trial. EzAch is priced at just $199 per installation, making it affordable for any size business. To ensure the software meets customers’ needs before purchasing, ezAch Deposit Software can be downloaded and tried at no cost or obligation for 14 days. With purchase of a license key, customers can unlock ezAch Deposit Software for unlimited use. The download and the license key can be found online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp.



Unique features of ezAch Deposit Software:



- Intuitive and easy-to-navigate graphical interface

- Step-by-step instructions

- Electronically transfer funds to pay vendors, collect from customers and pay taxes electronically

- Import payment and bank data directly from ezPaycheck or ezCheckPrinting

- Import payment and bank data from .csv file exported from other software

- Supports multiple payment formats, including ARC, CCD, CCD+, POP, PPD, RCK, REL, and WEB SEC.

- Compatible with all Windows 32-bit and 64-bit systems running Windows 98 or later versions

- Compatible with Mac computers running Virtual Machine or with Parallels installed

- ezACH deposit can generate NACHA ACH files for electronic fund transfers

- ezAch Deposit supports multiple bank origination account.

- Form level help buttons have been added to make the software even easier to use



No more hassle dealing with the banks. To start this test drive of this direct deposit software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp