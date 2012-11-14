EzACH Deposit Software Updated to Shorten Learning Curve for Small Businesses

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- ACH software developer halfpricesoft.com launched the new ezACH deposit software. Responding the requests from customers, a new edition includes user-friendly wizard and form level help tips, which make this ACH file generator more user-friendly than ever.



EzAch Deposit is designed to simplify and speed up the process to create NACHA ACH files for electronic fund transfers. It can create direct deposit file for payroll, government TAX, Vendors bill payment and fund collecting from customers.



ezACH deposit software’s graphic interface is very intuitive and straight-forward. New users can follow the wizard step by step to set up original account, add clients, set up client account, add transactions and generate the ACH file that they can upload to their bank account.



"Many good ideas of ACH software are from our customers," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We believe small business payroll and accounting software should be simple, reliable and affordable. That's why we engineered ezACH direct deposit software for non-accountant users so that anyone that knows how to point and click with a computer mouse can run it."



New users can download and try this software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-download.asp, with no cost and no obligation.



- ezACH deposit can generate NACHA ACH files for electronic fund transfers



- ezAch Deposit supports multiple bank origination account.



- It supports ARC, CCD, CCD+, POP, PPD, RCK, TEL, WEB SEC type. Easily update ABA Bank routing number database.



- EzACH can save users’ time by importing vendors and transactions from files, ezPaycheck payroll software, ezCheckPrinting software and other sources.



- EzACH deposit can support multiple accounts with no extra charge.



No more hassle dealing with the banks. To start this free test drive of this direct deposit software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/NACHA-ACH-direct-deposit-software.asp



